Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4090: US and UK retailers

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is just weeks away with the official release date confirmed for October 12, 2022. If you're thinking about getting your hands on one of these brand new cards then you may have to prepare in advance, as we predict they will be selling out fast.

We have found all of the retailers that will be stocking the new card, meaning that on release day you already know where to go to ensure you can get a brand new one.

If you're still unsure about whether or not the new series cards are worth their price tag then you can take a look at our comparison of the 4080 vs 3080 graphics cards. And if you've not had a chance to take a look at just how much power the new cards will hold, you should check out our guide on everything we know about the 40 series cards.

It's worth noting that the price tag of the 4090 is a pretty hefty one, coming in at $1,499 / £1,649. If you're not willing to spend that much then it's definitely worth considering alternative graphics cards. You may even want to take a look at the best graphics card deals at the moment so you can snag a bargain as its unlikely that we will see discounts on the RTX 4090 anytime soon.

Where to buy RTX 4090 on release day

Where to buy RTX 4090 - USA

(opens in new tab) Amazon USA | $1,499 and up (opens in new tab)

Although there are no pre-order options on Amazon, we will likely see the 4090 hitting the digital shelves on Nvidia's storefront on release day at the world's largest retailer.

(opens in new tab) Newegg | $1,499 and up (opens in new tab)

You can currently find listings for the 4090 on Newegg, but they are not yet available for purchase. This means you can set an alert so you are notified as soon as they go on sale. The MSI Gaming (MSI) GeForce RTX 4090 24GB (opens in new tab) is listed for $1,599, with $9.99 shipping with an auto-notify feature.



(opens in new tab) Best Buy | $1,499 and up

(opens in new tab)Similar to Amazon, you currently can't find listings for the 4090 just yet, but it is highly likely that we will see them for sale on release day as they stock all other Nvidia cards.

(opens in new tab) Nvidia | $1,499 and up

(opens in new tab)Although you can't pick up the card just yet on the Nvidia site, you are able to set an alert so you will be aware as soon as stock drops, allowing you to get your hands on the new card straight away.

Where to buy RTX 4090 - UK

(opens in new tab) Amazon UK | £1,649 and up (opens in new tab)

The cards are not yet listed on the world's largest retailer, but it is highly likely that they will be made for sale on Amazon, as all RTX cards have been previously. It's worth keeping an eye on the Nvidia storefront as well.

(opens in new tab) Overclockers | £1,649 and up (opens in new tab)

You can find many options listed on the Overclockers site at the moment. Although you can't purchase or pre-order them yet, you are able to set notification alerts for the models you're after. However, none of these models have prices advertised at the moment, so we are unsure how much these will actually retail for.

(opens in new tab) Ebuyer | £1,649 and up (opens in new tab)

You can find different models listed as 'coming soon' on the Ebuyer site, allowing for you to set alerts so you are notified as they go live. However, there are no prices listed on here meaning, again, we don't know how much these cards will retail for.

(opens in new tab) Currys PC World | £1,649 and up (opens in new tab)

There are no listings or prices on the Currys site at the moment, however, they have typically always stocked the newest PC hardware on release meaning we are confident that they will be selling the 4090.

(opens in new tab) Nvidia | £1,679 and up (opens in new tab)

There are no pre-orders for the card at the moment, but the official Nvidia site boasts a 'Notify me' button so you'll be aware when the cards go live. It is worth noting that it states that the 4090 will start at £1,679, which is £30 higher than other starting prices.

