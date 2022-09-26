Where to buy RTX 4080 in the US and UK

Although we don't have an official release date for the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card just yet, everyone is super excited for the new drop. It's likely this card will be hard to get hold of on release, so if you're after one, then be sure to prepare in advance.

We have found all of the retailers that will likely be stocking the Nvidia RTX 4080, so when stock actually drops, you'll be able to grab one quickly and with ease.

These brand new cards are actually priced quite high above our predicted rates, so be sure you're ready to fork out the cost before committing to purchasing one. The RTX 4080 12GB model will set you back $899 / £849 and the RTX 4080 16GB model is due to cost $1,199 / £1,050. Although these are the MRSP / RRP, there is no guarantee that they will actually sell for these prices, with current trends predicting they will actually be much higher.

If you're still contemplating upgrading then take a peek at our comparison of the 4080 vs 3080 graphics cards. If you still don't know the power that these new 40 series GPUs actually hold, on the other hand, take a look at our round-up of everything we know about the 40 series cards.

Where to buy RTX 4080 on release day

Where to buy RTX 4080 - USA

(opens in new tab) Amazon USA | $899 and up (opens in new tab)

It is very likely that we will see the stock drop on Amazon for these new and very sought-after cards. Although there is no confirmation and no options for pre-order right now, it is worth keeping an eye on the Nvidia store front.

(opens in new tab) Newegg | $899 and up (opens in new tab)

At the moment there are no listings for the new 4080 card, which is likely due to the fact that there is no release date confirmed just yet. However, Newegg already has listings for the 4090, meaning it is very likely that they will carry stock for the 4080 once it drops.



(opens in new tab) Best Buy | $899 and up

(opens in new tab)Unfortunately, there is no stock up yet for the 4080, but it is likely that Best buy will be selling the new card when the time comes. We have seen them hold stock for all major graphics cards in the past, so keep on eye on their graphics cards sections.

(opens in new tab) Nvidia | $899 and up

(opens in new tab)The official retailer of the new GPU has not yet confirmed the release date for the new card, but you are able to set up alerts. It is unclear whether this will be a notification for when the stock goes up or for when the announcement of the release date is made. Either way, if you're wanting to pick up the new card, we would recommend signing up for these alerts.

Where to buy RTX 4080 - UK

(opens in new tab) Amazon UK | £849 and up (opens in new tab)

As we have no release date for the new cards, it is unlikely that we will see listings for them on Amazon yet. There is a chance that they will go up for pre-order closer to the time, though. Keep an eye on the Nvidia storefront if you're looking to pick up the new 4080.

(opens in new tab) Overclockers | £849 and up (opens in new tab)

There are no pre-order options or listings at Overclockers at the moment, but as they are already showcasing 4090 stock, it is very likely that they will carry 4080 cards when the time comes.

(opens in new tab) Ebuyer | £849 and up (opens in new tab)

There are no signs of the 4080 cards just yet, but you can find the 4090 listed for sale on Ebuyer, meaning they will likely carry the 4080 also. You are able to set up stock alerts when Ebuyer finally lists the new GPU, so we would keep an eye on this site.

(opens in new tab) Currys PC World | £849 and up (opens in new tab)

Even though we haven't seen any of the new cards go up for sale on the Currys site, it is likely that we will see them closer to the release date. Previous cards have dropped on this site on release, so it's worth watching out for this one.

(opens in new tab) Nvidia | £849 and up (opens in new tab)

There are no pre-orders for the card at the moment, but the official Nvidia site boasts a 'Notify me' button so you can be notified when the release date is announced and when the stock drops.

