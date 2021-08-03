Where to buy RTX 3090 cards: The places to look for the GPU behemoth

Knowing where to buy RTX 3090 graphics cards is still as hard as ever - but it's not impossible; finding a true RTX 3090 price - just like the rest of the 30-series line - is elusive but stock does pop up every now and then.

As a result, it's still very much worth digging deep to find those rare listings - and even deals - in the right places. And if you're interested in taking a journey to search for RTX 3090 stock and one of the best graphics cards ever made (on sheer power, anyway), then this page is here to help.

We use no hyperbole when we say that the RTX 3090 graphics card is an absolute monolith in the making for any dream PC build. Just with that tetrahedral presence, this GPU has an aura entirely its own that makes it virtually otherworldly for so many of us - that's all thanks to the sheer insanity of the space-age specs powering it.

Featuring 24GB of GDDR6X memory that runs at 19.5Gbps with a boost clock of 1755MHz and 10496 CUDA cores, it's of little surprise that this VR-ready and Ray Tracing-beast of a graphics card carries a staggering $1,499/£1,399 price tag to boot.

Those figures may appear as number soup to some, but the simple way to boil it down is, the more memory your card has, the better your games will perform - especially in 4K and above. Make no mistake, the RTX 3090 dwarfs the most cards on the market, and it might well be seen as complete and total overkill for the vast majority of PC gamers - at least for right now - but could be right for you if you're speccing out the be-all and end-all. As well as the above retailers you should check out, our price-finding tech will automatically dig out the latest and best RTX 3090 prices to help you find your beast.

