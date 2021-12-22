Wheel of Time author teases video game project in the works with a studio "many of you will have heard of"

The current Wheel of Time author has teased an upcoming video game project with a studio "many of you will have heard of."

Brandon Sanderson - who took over as the author of the Wheel of Time book series in 2007 after the original author’s passing - has put out a blog post detailing what fans of his work can look forward to in the new year. In the post, Sanderson reveals that he has been "working on a video game for several years," and that he "suspects it will be announced this year."

What this game is and what studio is working on it with Sanderson is still a mystery however, the writer has said that: "It’s a game company many of you will have heard of, but probably not the one you’re thinking about right now."

Sanderson also says that the video game is "not for one of my properties, but something new that I built with [the studio.]" That’s all Sanderson shares on the project so we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that he’s right about it being officially announced soon.

If you’re wondering why you keep hearing the name Wheel of Time recently, that could be due to Amazon recently releasing the first season of its new fantasy series which is based on the novels of the same name. The series stars Rosamund Pike, Madeleine Madden, Barney Harris, and more.

Sanderson did comment on the Amazon series in his blog post too saying that: "I don’t agree with all of the decisions made in the creation (and it includes some content that I find objectionable). However, I do like the team working on it, and I feel they’ve listened to my voice as I’ve advocated for a lot of things behind the scenes."