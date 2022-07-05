Westworld season 5 will be the series' last, hints Ed Harris

Westworld looks set to end after season 5, according to actor Ed Harris.

When asked about the future of his character, he told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab): "I have no idea what they’re planning. We have one more season, which will start filming next April and May. I have no idea where that's going to end up." Harris plays William, AKA the Man in Black, in the series and has been a regular cast member since Westworld premiered back in 2016.

He added: "I wouldn't mind if he, the actual human William, got out of the cryo machine and corrected some situations that he's responsible for. I don't know if that's going to happen. I certainly have not been told, but I'm not sure if he's got much chance of surviving. I don't know if he's ever going to get back to being that man [played by Jimmi Simpson]. I'm hoping that some aspect of who he was when he was younger comes back, but I really don't know if it will."

Westworld season 4 is set seven years after the events of season 3 and, this time around, there's a new theme park opening its doors, set in the world of '30s mobsters. HBO describes the new installment as a "dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth" and it's subtitled 'The Choice' – difficult decisions are likely to be on the horizon, then. Only two episodes out of eight have been released so far, so the action has barely started.

Alongside Harris, the cast of season 4 also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul, and Ariana DeBose. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are back as showrunners.