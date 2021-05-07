Westworld creators are working on a new horror series for Amazon

Westworld plus horror sounds like the perfect combo. We’ll be getting a small taste of what that could look like, too, thanks to news that the creators of the HBO series, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, are teaming up with Amazon for a new anthology series.

As per Deadline, Nolan and Joy’s production company Kilter Films will be working alongside The Boy director Craig Macneill and its writer Clay McLeod Chapman for what will be a "psychological horror anthology series that plunges into the corners of the American landscape, probing the intersection of folklore and our bloody history of true crime."

We’re picturing an even harder, grimmer True Detective – which is no bad thing. The first season will revolve around two siblings and their return to the ominously named Texas Killing Fields, a real-life 25-acre piece of land home to the victims of what is believed to be multiple serial killers. There, they come face to face with something supernatural lurking in the shadows.

It sounds like Nolan and Joy will merely be on producing duties for Unknown, but Macneill and Chapman are no slouches in the horror department.

The Boy is a deeply affecting horror that stays with you long after the credits have rolled. If the pair can keep that up for The Boy and sprinkle in some of the Westworld duo’s knack for compelling longform storytelling, Amazon could be on to a serious winner.

Until we head into the Unknown, here are the best shows on Amazon Prime.