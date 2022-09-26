Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is unlike anything else in the MCU. A self-contained black-and-white horror story that pays homage to 1930s monster movies, the upcoming Disney Plus release is already being called an "instant classic" in early critical reactions.

"[I]’m so happy, it's unlike anything else Marvel has done," Collider’s Steven Weintraub said (opens in new tab). That’s echoed elsewhere, as Cinema Blend’s Eric Eisenberg wrote: (opens in new tab) "Hope we get to see a lot more projects like Werewolf By Night in the future of the MCU. It's a super simple story, but also aggressively self-contained and stylish in a way that's unique for the franchise. A very cool Halloween treat."

The Michael Giacchino-directed special, which sees Gael Garcia Bernal as the titular Werewolf by Night, is also being held up as an "exciting example of how [Marvel] can push boundaries."

Fandom’s Eric Goldman added (opens in new tab), "The throwback black and white classic horror approach works perfectly for the story and feels so unique within the MCU."

Slash Film’s Jacob Hall (opens in new tab) is similarly effusive. He wrote, "Marvel’s WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is a B-movie flavored monster mash that’s clearly made with love and passion by total horror nerds. As a Marvel fan and a horror fan, I hope they explore more of this corner of the universe. And I hope Michael Giacchino is given the reins."

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis said (opens in new tab), "It’s violent, fun, scary, immersive, and intriguing throughout. Loved it."

Critic Eric Voss (opens in new tab) also praised the horror aspects of the 50-minute special. He wrote, "Genuinely scary at times and dripping with macabre camp, it doesn’t pull punches in violent delights. Michael Giacchino pulled off something truly special. More of this please!"

Werewolf by Night, starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly, and Harriet Sansom Harris, will premiere on Disney Plus on October 7. For more from the MCU’s exciting future, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies.