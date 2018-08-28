Watch the first ever Game of Thrones season 8 footage now – and try and guess who Sansa is side-eyeing

It’s actually finally here. For realsies. The world-first look at Game of Thrones season 8 footage has managed to sneak out via an HBO 2019 preview and, damn, would you look at that – Sansa is not happy. Sure, the clip may only be a handful of seconds long, but it shows plenty of fractures heading into what will certainly be a shattering final six episodes.

First things first, here’s the clip in question. Jon Snow returns to Winterfell after his boat hanky-panky with Daenerys and swiftly reunites with Sansa by giving her a big ol’ hug. D’aww. But what’s that? Just who is Sansa staring at behind Jon’s back?

My best guess? Jon hasn’t come alone. Dany is waiting behind Jon and Sansa being Sansa, has her guard up at any potential usurpers in the North. Forget who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne when all is said and done, who is going to come out on top if Dany and Sansa go to war? Especially when we now know Sansa (and Arya) can be just as devious as Littlefinger. Watch your back, Dany, that’s all I’m saying.

Of course, there could be plenty more reasons for Sansa’s ice-cold stare. Maybe she’s still a little salty about Jon taking her place as head of Winterfell… or she could just be wondering what the hell Tyrion – if the Lannister is accompanying the Mother of Dragons – is doing setting foot in the Stark ancestral home after all the bad blood between their clans. One thing’s for certain: the White Walkers won’t be the only ones intent on spilling blood in Game of Thrones season 8.

