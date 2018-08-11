Watch the Fallout 76 panel from QuakeCon here and get ready to talk Perks

Update: The panel's over, but you can catch a recording of the whole thing above!

The Fallout 76 panel at QuakeCon 2018 is kicking off soon, and when it does, we'll get our first details about the upcoming RPG's Perks and character creation system. You can catch a livestream of the panel above as soon as it begins on Saturday at 9 PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST.

Fallout has always had a special approach to character creation and advancement, but Fallout 4 really changed things up with its big Perk Chart: directly wrapping up the leveling system with improving special abilities like lock picking and/or turning enemies into implausibly bloody messes. It will be interesting to see if Fallout 76 keeps running with the Perk Chart approach, or if it tries something new. The panel will also include a community Q&A session, so we could learn more about the game beyond its character system as well.