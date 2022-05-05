How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online for as little as possible

Wondering how to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online? Although it's relatively straightforward in certain parts of the world (US, Australian, and Canadian fans can see the show via Paramount Plus), things aren't as straightforward elsewhere. Namely, those in the UK will need an alternative method if they want to stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ahead of its premiere later this year.

So, how much will it cost? You'll find the cheapest options below, allowing you to avoid overspending no matter how you choose to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online (particularly if Paramount Plus isn't available where you are). We've also got advice on when to invest so that you can stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in its entirety for less.

Ready? Here's how to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds where you are.

Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds from anywhere in the world

If you're away from home when Star Trek airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access Paramount Plus from anywhere as if you were in the US. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

You can watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as if you were right at home in the US, using the following steps:

1: Install a VPN. There are plenty of options here, but we'd recommend ExpressVPN overall. Simply sign up and install the program to get going. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Not only that, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too - so there's room to watch on the big screen here.

2: Connect to a server. Your VPN can tap into locations as if you were browsing from there. That means you just need to select a server location from your home country and you'll be away.

3: Play your content. From here, you can proceed as you usually would; signing into Paramount Plus and watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - USA

Those based in the USA can stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with Paramount's streaming service - the show is exclusive to that platform, meaning you won't find it anywhere else. Better still, you can make the most of a seven-day free trial to see the first episode for nothing. But because there are 10 episodes in total, and each one lands on a Thursday, be aware that'll you'll need a two-month subscription (costing $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 without) to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in its entirety. There aren't any cheaper options at the time of writing, so go with the basic tier if you want to save cash.



Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Canada

Canadian fans are able to stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds by signing up to the Paramount streaming service, Paramount Plus. However, remember that the seven-day free trial won't all you to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in its entirety. The show's episodes are released every Thursday, and there are 10 in total, so you'll need to buy at least two months at $5.99p/m. Sadly, that's the cheapest option right now.



Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Australia

As you might have guessed from the rest of this article, you can watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds by signing up to Paramount Plus in Australia. There's a seven-day free trial to take advantage of initially, but after that it'll cost $8.99 per month. Bear in mind that you'll also need at least a two-month subscription to stream all 10 episodes - they drop one at a time every Thursday. Annoyingly, this is the cheapest option on offer right now.



