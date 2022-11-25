Watch one of God of War Ragnarok’s hardest bosses get shredded in seconds

A Reddit user has posted a clip of themselves tearing apart one of God of War Ragnarok's toughest endgame bosses ridiculously quickly.

Be warned: there are minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok here!

Reddit user NobelRez (opens in new tab) uploaded his impressive achievement to the God of War subreddit, showing him killing King Hrolf Kraki in just 25 seconds in an impressive display of mastery over the game’s systems. The boss is available in the endgame as part of a quest to clear berserkers from the land, and it’s largely agreed he’s one of the toughest challenges God of War Ragnarok has to offer. While some might argue Valkyrie Queen Gna is worse, this fight is one of the hardest things you can do in the game and many players have failed at whittling down his massive health bar.

Not NobelRez though - he straight up clowned on the guy. When asked how he was able to do this, he explained that it was largely down to understanding the systems as well as powerful armor. He explained the immense damage on the chain slam saying: “It counts as a combo finisher so using the armor I have with all the buffs I get just shreds health bars. I show the full build after the fight.”

NobelRez provided a very in-depth breakdown of what he utilized, and it’s an extensive list of buffs, complex moves and cancels that take some real mastery too utilise right.

Seeing players already shredding God of War Ragnarok’s biggest challenge is pretty satisfying. While the main story won’t provide too many really hard challenges, the game kicks things up a notch in the endgame and features some very difficult boss fights. Even if you finish the story, you still have tons of challenges ahead of you.

