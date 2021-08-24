Wasteland 3 Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC arrives on October 5

Wasteland 3's next expansion is called The Cult of the Holy Detonation, and it's coming out on October 5 alongside a collection called the Colorado Collection.

In a new trailer during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase, we got a look at the new expansion expansion. If you've played Fallout 3, there are definitely some recognisable vibes; game director David Rogers explains how the mutated cults fighting over the 'Holy Detonation' worship it as a god. That sounds a lot like the Cult of Atom in Bethesda's RPG.

The expansion is based around Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado, which is perfectly designed to last out the nuclear winter. Rogers said that the new content introduces a host of "super-rad boss battles," as part of a Wasteland-style dungeon crawl that will see players rescuing prisoners, disrupting rituals, and being challenged more than ever before. You'll also be contending with some brand-new Wasteland 3 characters - with radiation pouring through their bodies as a result of their proximity to their god, there are some pretty wild mutations to contend with.

As well as Cult of the Holy Detonation, inXile announced the Colorado Collection. Also due out on October 5, it includes the base game, the Battle for Steeltown DLC, and the Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC, all for just $59.95. Of course, if you've got Game Pass, you'll already have access to the game, which will make it even easier to check out the chaos heading to the game in just a few weeks' time.

Want to get the most out of your party members? Brush up with our list of the best strategy games you can play right now.