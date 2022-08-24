Warzone Last Stand patch notes are here, and no, Verdansk isn't coming back

The latest (and final) Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes have just been released, and there's a lot to get through. Considering this is the final season of Warzone before the new and improved Warzone 2, it's clear that Activision and Raven Software want to pack as much excitement into it as possible.

Warzone Last Stand is introducing a Heroes vs. Villains community-wide event that will run from August 24 to September 14. During it, you'll need to choose a side by collecting Hero or Villain tokens in-game or throwing some bands at them at the Buy Stations in any game mode. The winning team will get a unique weapon blueprint after the event, and you'll get a chance to win several other themed cosmetics throughout the event.

During Warzone Last Stand there will be an ongoing rotation between three Warzone maps: Caldera, Rebirth Island, and Fortune's Keep. Yes, that means that Verdansk isn't coming back at all - an apt consequence considering we all wanted it gone for so long. The Last Stand playlist calendar will have rotating modes Monday through Thursday (one of four modes will rotate in/out daily), while the weekends are dedicated to a typical rotation and the brand new limited-time mode called Operation: Last Call.

Operation: Last Call is inspired by Search and Destroy. You can choose to defend Caldera by defusing bombs dotted across the island, or blow up those bombs instead. You'll get two different outcomes depending upon your performance, and it takes place across the entire map. Resurgence is activated, but your team can't get wiped from the game, and there's a volcano meter that will give you an idea of the island's seismic activity. Oh, and it's raining lava rocks.

Caldera is also getting a few new POIs, with the giant mountain in the middle now spouting lava, and a swanky new villain lair at the top of it. Nothing says evil lair like red velvet curtains and magma, right?

Warzone Last Stand will, of course, also bring a brand-new battle pass with 100 tiers of new cosmetics and content, a host of updates to gameplay (including an adjustment to Fortune's Keep Resurgence), bug fixes, and more. For the complete Warzone Last Stand patch notes, head here .

