Warner Bros wants to make Hogwarts Legacy a "long-term franchise"

Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Games sees the magical RPG as a "long-term franchise," meaning we could see more related projects in the future.

As revealed by Variety (opens in new tab), Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad has said that the company sees Hogwarts Legacy as a "long-term franchise" following its success so far. What this means exactly remains unknown, but it's probably safe to assume that this isn't the only Hogwarts Legacy-related release on the cards for the publisher right now, as fans are already desperate for some Hogwarts Legacy DLC.

It's not too much of a surprise that Warner Bros. Games wants to capitalize on the game's success, especially since it was revealed in the same article that the Hogwarts Legacy community is collectively playing 23 million hours a day . This is an awful lot of hours considering the game is currently only available to play on PS5 , Xbox Series X /S, and PC, and has only been out in the world for three weeks now.

It's possible that this number could increase even further once the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game release in April, shortly followed by the Nintendo Switch version in July 2023. On the topic of Hogwarts Legacy's success, Haddad has explained that Warner Bros. Games is "very pleased" with the game's initial launch and that the company sees "a bright future for our other platform launches."

Warner Bros. Games isn't only interested in expanding its Harry Potter license either. Haddad also told Variety: "Our goal is to continue to utilize our amazing library of Warner Bros. Discovery franchises as we develop our future slate of games." We've already seen this plan in action with the numerous recent DC-related games released and the ones on the horizon - including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League .

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.