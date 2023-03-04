Warframe's delayed Dubiri Paradox expansion will release in April, and it's a "new way to experience Warframe"

Warframe's next big game expansion – Duviri Paradox – finally drops next month.

Courtesy of a recent dev livestream (opens in new tab), developer Digital Extremes announced that the all-new content - which was originally due to release at the end of last year - will now be available sometime in April 2023.

"Duviri isn’t just another open world - it’s an entirely new way to experience Warframe," the studio recently teased, before confirming that another "full official cinematic" trailer will drop later this month "ahead of an April 2023" release.

"Whether you’re a veteran of the Origin System or a brand new Tenno taking the first steps on your journey, the mind-bending unreality of the Duviri Paradox is unlike anything you’ve seen before."

Whilst the team stopped short of revealing a precise release date, we're hoping we'll find out more details when the upcoming cinematic becomes available. As always, we'll keep you posted.

And don't forget, 2023's TennoCon has already been revealed, so expect a huge celebration of all things Warframe at a livestreamed and in-person event in London, Ontario, Canada, on August 26, 2023 (thanks, TheGamer (opens in new tab)).

Not spent much time with Warframe and aren't sure if now's the right time to get involved?

"Online games lasting five or more years are hardly unheard of these days, but Warframe has one key difference among that venerable cadre: its days as one of the best free games still seem to be ahead of it," we explain in our round-up of the best free games .

"The game of weird space ninjas fighting even weirder enemies just keeps growing - first with more kinds of randomly generated corridors, then with all-new open worlds to explore, and now even full-on ship-to-ship battles featuring every kind of Warframe combat.

"Warframe remains some of the most fun you can have in any game today, free or not. Just don't let the rough post-tutorial part, where you're still figuring out what the heck to do, turn you off before you get into the real meat."

ICYMI, Crossplay is finally available in Warframe (opens in new tab). That means that the popular free-to-play shooter's 70+ million players will be able to team up with pals on different platforms for the very first time.