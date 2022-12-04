Warframe finally has crossplay

Crossplay is finally available in Warframe.

That means that the popular free-to-play shooter's 70+ million players will be able to team up with pals on different platforms for the very first time.

"Tenno from across all platforms can now play together for the very first time as part of our ongoing development to unite the Origin System!" developer Digital Extremes announced.

"The introduction of cross-platform play breaks down pre-existing barriers between consoles and PCs. Squad up with your friends wherever they play, and get into the game even faster with reduced matchmaking times thanks to a wider pool of available Tenno."

To play, you need to head to the Options Menu and ensure that "Cross Platform Play" is enabled. From there, you’ll be able to join a fellow Tenno’s Squad directly, or through public matchmaking.

"Whether you’re a veteran who’s been waiting to play with friends, or a brand new Tenno looking to Squad up with your pals for extra support, it’s never been a better time to experience Warframe’s action-packed multiplayer Missions together!" the team concluded.

You may remember that cross-save was also promised at the same time as crossplay (opens in new tab), but as yet, there's no further word on that beyond creative director Rebecca Ford mentioning in the video above that it's coming "in the future". We'll keep you posted, though, as always.

Warframe's highly-anticipated update, Veilbreaker, launched earlier this year, and to celebrate, developer Digital Extremes gave all players the sci-fi shooter's 50th Warframe, Styanax, for free (opens in new tab).

Not spent much time with Warframe and aren't sure if now's the right time to get involved?

"Online games lasting five or more years are hardly unheard of these days, but Warframe has one key difference among that venerable cadre: its days as one of the best free games still seem to be ahead of it," we explain in our round-up of the best free games (opens in new tab).

"The game of weird space ninjas fighting even weirder enemies just keeps growing - first with more kinds of randomly generated corridors, then with all-new open worlds to explore, and now even full-on ship-to-ship battles featuring every kind of Warframe combat.

"Warframe remains some of the most fun you can have in any game today, free or not. Just don't let the rough post-tutorial part, where you're still figuring out what the heck to do, turn you off before you get into the real meat."