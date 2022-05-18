War of the Undead Gods closes the book on DCeased this summer

Writer Tom Taylor and artist Trevor Hairsine will return to their zombified version of the DC Universe for what the publisher calls the "final chapter" of the DCeased saga in DCeased: War of the Undead Gods.

War of the Undead Gods will run for eight issues starting in August, and will focus on the fallout from the return of the DCeased universe's version of Darkseid, who was resurrected at the conclusion of DCeased: Dead Planet. Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman will have to unite with "the most powerful surviving hero from the first DCeased series" who may be the world's "only hope."

DC has previously published four DCeased series, starting with the original (simply called DCeased, of course), as well as DCeased: Dead Planet, DCeased: Unkillables, and DCeased: Hope at World's End. DCeased: War of the Undead Gods is billed as the finale for the entire epic tale - though who's to say a zombie story couldn't be resurrected again at some point?

Here's a preview of interior images from DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1.

DCeased: War of the Undead Gods will feature a variety of covers, with series artist Trevor Hairsine providing the main covers, Francesco Mattina providing horror-themed variants, and Kael Ngu creating special edition acetate variant covers.

Here's a look at the covers:

Meanwhile, Batman/Superman World's Finest artist Dan Mora will provide a series of four interlocking covers that combine to pay homage to Jim Lee's cover of X-Men #1, a popular reference point for several recent homage covers, and one of the best selling comics of all time.

DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 goes on sale August 8. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full August 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

