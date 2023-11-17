Walmart might have already dropped Black Friday's best Xbox Series X deal

We're seeing swathes of Black Friday deals hitting the shelves today, as Amazon launches its official sales and other retailers race to price match. However, Walmart has a trick up its sleeve with its latest Xbox Series X deals - you can grab two free games and score yourself a $10 discount on the console itself. That's an offer we would expect to see on the big day itself - certainly not a week out.

The Xbox Series X bundle itself comes in at $489 from Walmart, that's already $10 off from the $499.99 MSRP of the console, and packs Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo IV. For reference, we're seeing Black Friday Xbox deals at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon only offering one of these games at a time, and at the full console price.

This offer is sold and shipped by Walmart, so you're in safe hands, and comes with extended holiday returns to keep you covered as well. If you're not a Call of Duty fan, Black Friday has you covered as well. You can also pick up this offer with Madden 24 included at the same price.

Save $149 - You can grab the brand new Call of Duty game and Diablo IV for $10 off the standard price of the Xbox Series X at Walmart right now. That's the best value we've ever seen in a bundle like this and well worth jumping on. Buy it if: ✅ You want the full power of the Series X

✅ You're a Call of Duty fan

✅ You need that disk drive Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to spend as little as possible on an Xbox Prefer Madden 24? Grab the same bundle for $489



Should you buy this Xbox Series X bundle?

We'd recommend anyone looking to pick up a new console this holiday season check out this offer. It's the most valuable Xbox Series X deal we've ever seen, with a straight price cut and two free games included. That kind of discount seems to be unbeatable at the moment - other retailers aren't even coming close to this level of value.

Of course, we wouldn't recommend it to anyone looking to spend as little as possible (that's where the Xbox Series S comes in), or those more interested in Sony's offerings (there are plenty of Black Friday PS5 deals to browse there). However if you've been holding out for a holiday discount on your next console we would seriously consider jumping in early here.

