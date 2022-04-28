Wallace and Gromit VR game lets players join the animated icons on holiday

Iconic animated duo Wallace & Gromit are getting their own VR game next year for the Meta Quest 2.

Wallace and Gromit: The Grand Getaway is being developed in partnership with Aardman Studios (who you may also know from Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep, or Flushed Away), Meta Quest, and immersive storytelling experts Atlas V.

In the game, players will join inventor Wallace and his dog Gromit on a seaside holiday, along with their latest contraption. If you are familiar with Aardman’s classic characters though, you’ll know this was never going to go to plan.

The Grand Getaway will release on Meta Quest 2 and allow players to walk around and explore the charming world of Wallace and Gromit for the very first time. It is set to release sometime in 2023 and will star Wallace’s current voice actor Ben Whitehead (following the passing of the original Wallace Peter Sallis back in 2017) and has support from the pair’s original creator Nick Park.

Director of Aardman, Sean Clarke, said in a press release about the project: "For loyal fans of Wallace & Gromit, this will be real wish-fulfillment territory – after watching the characters on screen for decades, they will now have an opportunity to step into their world and play an active role in this new story as it unfolds."

Don’t worry if this is the first time you’re hearing about the IP though, as Clarke has also said that this VR game will also be "the ultimate way to get to know them, the humour, and the hijinks that have made them so popular."

Originally starting as a number of stop-motion animation shorts, the Wallace and Gromit IP has gone on to spawn a feature length-film, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, a couple of video games, and will also be receiving another feature-length film sometime in 2024.