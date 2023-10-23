Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards Ultimate Game of the Year is now open

The Golden Joystick Awards Powered by Intel has revealed the shortlist for its biggest prize - Ultimate Game of the Year - and voting is now open.

It's been an incredible year for games, and this year's Ultimate Game of the Year shortlist reflects that, with 20 games nominated to claim the prize. From massive hits like Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to indie success stories Cocoon and Sea of Stars to leading genre deep-dives like Forza Motorsport and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, you can see the full rundown in the video below.

As well as Game of the Year, you can also vote for the best performances of the year, with voting open for Best Lead Performer and Best Supporting Performer. Actors from Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 16, Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, and many more are nominated across both categories - check out the full shortlists below:

Voting for the other major categories at the show has already concluded, but you can cast your vote for these three new categories right here or in the embed below. Voting closes at 16:00 PT/19:00 ET/23:00 GMT on Monday, October 30, so make sure to lock in your pick soon.

Once voting has closed, all of this year's winners will be announced in a celebration of games taking place in London on Friday, November 10. The show, hosted by voice acting legend Troy Baker and with guests including Immortality's Manon Gage, Baldur's Gate 3's Maggie Robertson and Neil Newbon, acclaimed composers Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg and The Witcher 4 executive producer Gosia Mitręga.