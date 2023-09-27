Volley of FIFA games delisted as EA Sports FC 24 releases

FIFA 23 and older titles from the series are vanishing from storefronts for PC and consoles, right as the latest game from EA releases.

Looking up FIFA 23 on Steam, for example, throws up the following message. "Notice: At the request of the publisher, EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is unlisted on the Steam store and will not appear in search."

As The Gamer reports, this has been the case for six days at the time of writing. As such, the delisting would have happened on the same day that its successor, EA Sports FC 24, launched in early access around the world as the first EA football sim to ditch the FIFA branding.

Additional FIFA games also seem to have met a similar fate. The likes of FIFA 21 and 22 are gone from Steam and also appear to have vanished from the PlayStation Network storefront. ResetEra users note that all past FIFA games have been removed from digital storefronts, although FIFA 23 can still be obtained through an EA Play membership.

There was outcry earlier this year when EA announced it would be delisting the best Battlefield games for good, including Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield: Bad Company and its sequel. The list of games for deletion also included Mirrors Edge, although after fans rallied around the game, EA quietly took Mirrors Edge off the chopping block.

Our own glowing EA Sports FC 24 review called it "an encouraging new start for the EA Sports FC franchise, with Ultimate Team innovations truly standing out, and PlayStyles adding a smart new wrinkle to the on-turf action."

