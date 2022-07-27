Virgin River tops Netflix TV chart, ending Stranger Things' reign in the US

Stranger Things has been dethroned by Virgin River on the US Netflix chart. The California-set romance drama reached the top spot following the release of its fourth season on July 20.

According to a report published by Variety (opens in new tab), Virgin River season 4 was viewed for 105.4 million hours compared to Stranger Thing 4's 75 million. Since its latest chapter landed on the streaming service on May 27, the latter has occupied the number one slot every week bar one, when The Umbrella Academy season 3 took over towards the end of June. Stranger Things swiftly reclaimed its title when it released its two-part season 4 finale on July 1.

"Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel has a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother, and her dream is one step closer to reality," the synopsis for Virgin River's newest installment reads. "While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him."

Elsewhere, Hope is still healing from the brain injury she sustained from the car accident, Brie finds herself growing closer with Mike, and Preacher strikes up a romance while still hoping he'll reunite with Christopher and Paige.

Over on the movie chart, the Russo Brothers' action flick The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, looks to have beaten out all competition. One of the platform's most expensive movies to date, the film was viewed for 88.6 million hours during its first three days of availability after premiering on July 22. Just a few days after its release, Netflix confirmed that a sequel and a spin-off are in development.

Watched all of the above and aren't sure what to tune into next? Check out our list of the best Netflix shows available to stream now for some viewing inspiration.