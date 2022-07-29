Shudder announces fifth installment in V/H/S horror anthology series

Another installment in the popular horror anthology franchise V/H/S is coming, this one set in 1999.

V/H/S/99 will feature shorts from Maggie Levin (My Valentine, Into the Dark), Vanessa & Joseph Winter (Deadstream), Johannes Roberts (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls), and musician-turned-director Flying Lotus (Kuso, Ash), Bloody Disgusting (opens in new tab) reports.

As for the new film's theme, producer Josh Goldbloom says the last year of the '90s was the "perfect playground." "DVD’s surpassed VHS, Blair Witch took the world by storm, and Y2K fears created a sense of apocalyptic dread," he explained. "Add to that 6 of the most creative genre filmmakers in the world, and we’re confident this is the biggest, baddest, and most wildly savage V/H/S yet!”

V/H/S, created by Brad Miska and Bloody Disgusting, premiered back in 2012 and featured six found-footage shorts written and directed by David Bruckner, Ti West, Joe Swanberg, Glenn McQuaid, Radio Silence, and Adam Wingard. The film's success spawned three sequels, V/H/S/92, V/H/S: Viral, V/H/S/94, and a standalone spinoff film titled Siren which is based on the succubus character Lily from David Bruckner's short "Amateur Night."

V/H/S: Viral featured a short from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing duo responsible for Moon Knight and the upcoming second season of Loki. V/H/S/94 broke Shudder streaming records, making it the platform's biggest premiere ever.

V/HS/99 is set to premiere October 20, 2022 in the US, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. For more horror, check out our list of the 30 best horror movies of all time.