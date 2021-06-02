Venom gets an all-star creative team for new title later this year

Venom will take a whole new direction following the impending departure of fan favorite creative team of writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman. Cates and Stegman redefined the Venom mythos and elevated Eddie Brock to the status of a symbiote god in the recent King in Black, the culmination of their story.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, starting with August 14's Free Comic Book Day 2021: Spider-Man/Venom free one-shot, writers Ram V and Al Ewing will team up with artists Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, and Alex Sinclair to launch a new symbiote saga. The FCBD special will be followed up by a new Venom #1, though no planned release date for the relaunched ongoing title has been announced.

As for what the new Venom from V, Ewing, and Hitch have in store, Marvel describes the new title as "dramatic and dangerous," with a "twisted new vision" for the character. Considering how intense the story of King in Black was, and how much it altered the common perception of the place of Venom and the symbiotes in the Marvel Universe, taking things to a level even beyond that is a tall order.

"When my editors at Marvel reached out about taking on Venom alongside Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch, I was not prepared for the kind of creative thrill it has been ever since," states Ram V as part of Marvel's announcement. "This story is going to expand and push the symbiote narrative and lore in even more unexpected and fantastic directions. It is also an utter thrill having the sort of call and response mechanic I've had with a writer like Al and an artist of Bryan’s caliber. Fans and new readers, strap in - you ain’t seen nothin' yet."

Ewing and Ram V might just be the kind of writers who have the skills - and the vision - to push Marvel's already expanding Venom mythos even further.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

For Ewing's part, his recent Immortal Hulk ongoing title, which is itself heading toward its conclusion with Immortal Hulk #50, has redefined the Hulk and his Gamma-powered ilk as nigh-immortal beings who return to life thanks to the mystical connection of Gamma radiation and a version of Marvel's afterlife. This has led to increasingly horrific and devastating stories for the Hulk, hinting at the sensibilities that may go into the new, 'twisted' vision of Venom.

Meanwhile, Ram V, currently making a name on DC's Catwoman, has built his reputation on stories that show a slice of life through a lens of philosophical sci-fi and horror. And of course, penciler Bryan Hitch is known for his epic, widescreen pages that set a cinematic tone for the stories he draws.

Ewing, Ram V, and Hitch's Venom kicks off in August 14's FCBD 2021: Spider-Man/Venom special, followed by a new Venom #1 later this year.

