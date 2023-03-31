Vampire Survivors gets second DLC pack fresh off big BAFTA win

Fresh off its big BAFTA victory, Vampire Survivors is getting more DLC next month.

Yesterday saw Vampire Survivors claim top honors at the BAFTA Game Awards, beating out heavy hitters like Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok to take home the Best Game award. Today, developer Poncle has announced Tides of the Foscari, the second DLC expansion for the action-packed game.

Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari comes to PC, Xbox and Mobile on April 13th 🌲🌲🌲A Fighter! A Mage! A Rogue! A fantasy based on fantasy!🧛 #VampireSurvivors pic.twitter.com/DA1a51cx13March 31, 2023 See more

As announced over on Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), Tides of the Foscari debuts next month on April 13. The DLC packs in eight new characters, 13 weapons, seven music tracks, one new stage, and 20 Achievements to earn (yes, your 100% save files will sadly be set back by this addition).

Tides of the Foscari is heavily influenced by European folklore, and that's Western European folklore, to be precise. The Great Forest, the sole new stage in the DLC, is home to "all manner of magical beasts, spellcasters, demi-humans, spirits, demons, angels," and other horrible beasties.

Someone thought it was a good idea to build a school here, so enter The Foscari Academy. This academy is divided into several houses, each of which trains up warriors, scholars, and mages to be the very best they can be. Considering where the academy lies, that's got to be some rough training.

Tides of the Foscari is retailing for merely $1.99, continuing the previous DLC's trend of proving that yes, you can make some banging post-game content for cheap. Vampire Survivors and its two DLC packs will cost under $10 when Tides of the Foscari launches, an absolute killer deal for BAFTA's best game of the year and one of our picks for the best games of 2022.

Oh, and sorry, but Vampire Survivors 2 probably isn't happening, in case you hadn't already heard.