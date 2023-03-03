Vampire Survivors 2 isn't happening unless its developer finds a "radically new" idea

Don't expect a Vampire Survivors 2 unless its developer manages to come up with a "radically new" idea for a sequel.

Speaking to GameSpot (opens in new tab), Vampire Survivors solo developer Luca "poncle" Galante explained that any new features, including mechanics, he wants to add can simply become part of the original game via content updates. For Galante, it would take something drastically different to necessitate a sequel.

"With the way Vampire Survivors is designed, we can deliver both new content and new game mechanics on the existing game, so why make a sequel?" Galante said. "I think that if we make a sequel or a spiritual successor, then we should offer something radically new."

So, while Vampire Survivors fans shouldn't get excited for a sequel any time soon, Galante certainly isn't ruling one out. One can only assume there will eventually be a desire to use some of the capital from his debut title's extraordinary success to make a bigger, even better sequel - and no shade, but maybe one that doesn't look like an NES game.

Vampire Survivors spent less than a year in Early Access before launching on PC in October 2022, and then on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One in November via Game Pass, and finally on mobile platforms in December. Around the same time, it took home the award for Best Breakthrough at the 2022 Golden Joysticks, as well as a nomination for Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards 2022. But of course, the most coveted honor it could ever receive is a spot on our own list of the best games 2022 - which it has.

