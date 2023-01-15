Valve leak contains the developer's "entire repository", including Half-Life 2 and Team Fortress 2 assets

It looks like Valve's "entire repository" - that is, a huge bundle of assets from all of its games, including Team Fortress 2 and Half-Life Episodes 1 and 2 - have leaked online (opens in new tab).

With the Team Fortress 2 bundle of assets alone weighing in at 61GB, the leak - which features assets from Portal, Counter-Strike: Source, Team Fortress 2, Day of Defeat: Source, and Half-Life 2: Episodes 1, 2, and 2's multiplayer - features thousands of assets, some of which originate from modified or cut content.

According to PC Gamer (opens in new tab), leaker Leakerwanderer appears to have disseminated the files on Discord, saying they'd had the files since 2016 but had held off sharing them because they were "threatened every time".

"I don't care anymore," the leaker reportedly said on Discord (opens in new tab). "I also did my toying around with it for a few years, and did not upload because I was threatened every time.

the entire valve repo is leaking

"A real shame. I have no legal binding to these files. Not anymore.

"I have held onto these since 2016. Most of the file dates are from when I moved them after my computer blew up in 2019."

As the files are sanctioned asset libraries that Valve devs would share with third parties, you won't find any Half-Life 3 files in here, but it does give fans a chance to see asset art from their favorite games, and will likely be a goldmine to modders.

