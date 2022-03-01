Valve explains what you should do the moment you unpack your Steam Deck

Steam Deck, Valve's highly anticipated portable powerhouse, launched on 25th February, and if you've already got your hands on one, here's what you'll need to do when it arrives.

If you've managed to nab one straight off the assembly line or are thinking of taking the plunge into the world of portable PC gaming, Valve has a host of information and advice to share. In a blog post, the company offers some helpful tips on getting started with Steam Deck, from what to do with it straight out of the box to using the Steam Desktop Mode.

It's advised that you plug in your Steam Deck before powering it up to get the machine out of ship mode. There'll also be some system updates to do straight off the bat, including an update to the Steam Deck's BIOS, which is only be required if you're an early adopter and won't be needed if you get one from a later batch.

Cramming a whole PC into a handheld device may not come without its issues, so Value has also shared links on where to go if you need support, want to report a bug or have an idea for a feature that you'd like to request.

If you've just added a game to your Steam library and want to know if it will play just as well on the go, there's Steam Deck Verified. This compatibility program allows you to check whether games work great on Steam Deck, require some extra effort to play, or are just plain unsuitable for the platform. And good news for those who have just ventured into the Lands Between, Elden Ring has been given 'verified' status. This means it's passed all compatibility checks and provides a smooth gaming experience; from a technical standpoint anyway, adventuring in From Software games rarely goes smoothly.

There are also instructions on using your Steam Deck in desktop mode. From the Steam menu, simply select 'Power' then choose 'Switch to Desktop". This lets you use the system more like a regular PC running Linux.

For more information on Steam Deck, check out our guide on price, specs and everything else you need to know.