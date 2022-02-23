See if your library is Steam Deck verified ahead of the handheld’s release date

Those waiting to find out how much of their library will be available to play on the Steam Deck on launch day can now do so ahead of time.

Available through the Steam website , the service allows soon-to-be Steam Deck owners to log in with their Steam credentials to see exactly what games they own are already Steam Deck verified.

The service splits the user’s library into four different categories to show what games in your library will be available to play on launch day, which ones are playable but will require minor tweaks before playing, which ones are currently unsupported on Valve’s handheld, and finally which ones are currently untested to run on the Steam Deck.

Popular PC games like Stardew Valley , Super Meat Boy and Left 4 Dead 2 are all confirmed to be Steam Deck verified (thanks to us linking our own library with the checker) but the likes of Among Us and Fallout 3 need a little configuring before being played. Surprisingly though, Dead by Daylight is currently unavailable to play on the Steam Deck. As Valve has stated though, this could change as it is "continuing to test more games every day".

It was previously revealed that Portal 2 was the first game to become Steam Deck verified , which is no surprise really considering Portal and the Steam Deck were both developed by Valve. We also recently found out that Valve is improving Steam Cloud Sync to make it easier to switch between its upcoming handheld and PC. All of which should come together before the handheld starts shipping out at the end of February 2022.