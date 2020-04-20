Valorant ESPN tournament: How to watch the invitational featuring pros from CSGO, Fortnite, Overwatch, and more

Despite the game still being in closed beta, the upcoming Valorant ESPN tournament starting tonight (April 20) is already the second official tournament on Valorant. While the 100Thieves tournament last week featured teams lead by streamers, the Valorant ESPN invitational has teams plucked from seven of the biggest esports right now, plus a very special eighth team. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Valorant ESPN tournament stream, including the start time.
How to watch the Valorant ESPN tournament stream
The Valorant ESPN tournament start time is at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST today, Monday, April 20. It runs until Wednesday, April 22, at which point the winning team will get some serious bragging rights. If you're wondering how to watch the Valorant ESPN invitational, simply stay on this page; we've embedded the stream above. Alternatively, you can head on over to the Twitch ESPN Esports channel.
8 teams of pros. 7 different game titles. Welcome to the most ambitious crossover in esports history. CS:GOFortniteLoLPUBGRainbow SixApexValorant DevsOverwatchESPN Esports @PlayVALORANT Invitational. April 20-22 3 P.M. ET | 12 P.M. PT | https://t.co/tkRMYxyL6s pic.twitter.com/WtqbgjvYrDApril 18, 2020
When it comes to the teams and players taking part, you have the following:
Team League of Legends:
- Danny "Shiphtur" Le
- Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng
- Jake Kevin "Xmithie" Puchero
- Michael "imaqtpie" Santana
- Marcus "Dyrus" Hill
Team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive:
- Tyler "Ska" Latham
- Keven "AZKcs" Lariviere
- Braxton "Brax" Pierce
- Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert
- Spencer "Hiko" Martin
Team Apex Legends:
- Justin "Kellar" Kellar
- Timothy "sYnceDez" Putrow
- Brandon "acesu" Winn
- Coby "Dizzy" Meadows
- Lucas "Mendo" Hakansson
Team Overwatch:
- Gale "Gale" Adelade
- Felix "xQc" Lengyel
- Brian "Kephrii" St. Pierre
- Brandon "Seagull" Larned
- Jeff "emongg" Anderson
Team Rainbow Six Siege:
- Troy "BroCanadian" Jaroslawski
- Nathaniel "Rampy" Duvall
- Javier "Thinkingnade" Escamilla
- Nathan "nvK" Valenti
- Ammar "Necrox" Albanna
Team Fortnite:
- Harrison "psalm" Chang
- Joseph "Joseph" Rivera
- Zander "thwifo" Kim
- Tyler "HighSky" Tereso
- Damon "XXiF" Cook
Team PUBG:
- Jaden "Vegas" James
- Zachary "Venerated" Roach
- Keane "Valliate" Alonso
- Dionedre "YaBoiDre" Bond
- Mike "Sharky" Gariti
The eighth and final team consists of five Valorant developers from Riot Games. Their specific lineup is yet to be announced, but expect them to perform well as they've previously displayed their skills defeating a team consisting of Shroud and Summit multiple times. My money's on a CS:GO vs Valorant devs final.