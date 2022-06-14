Valheim hits PC Game Pass in 2022 and Xbox in 2023

Viking survival game Valheim is launching on PC Game Pass sometime this Fall, with a release on Xbox Game Pass to follow in Spring 2023.

Developer Iron Gate and publisher Coffee Stain revealed the news during today's extended Xbox/Bethesda showcase, though technically the PC Game Pass release was sneakily revealed during this past weekend's show. This will mark Valheim's transition onto consoles, opening up the punishing, yet surprisingly tranquil experience to a whole new audience. Even still, the developers haven't revealed when the game will leave early access and get a full launch, but it's possible the timing will line up with its launch on Game Pass.

This story is developing...