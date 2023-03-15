Is Valheim crossplay on Xbox and PC

Interest in Valheim crossplay has increased dramatically with the release of the Viking survival sim on Xbox consoles, as existing PC players look to team up with these fresh recruits or invite them in to explore their established worlds with them. The good news for Valheim adventurers is that crossplatform play is available across all formats, so you can work together with friends no matter what system they're using. There's also nothing you need to do to make this happen, unless you're running a dedicated server, as the option is enabled by default, so here's what you need to know about using crossplay in Valheim.

Is Valheim crossplay

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

If you're asking whether Valheim supports crossplay between Steam, Microsoft, and Xbox consoles, then the pleasingly short answer is yes – crossplay is fully supported between all platforms that the game is currently running on.

However, if you’re running a dedicated server on Steam, you'll need to enable crossplay if you wish to let players from other platforms join. The host will have to use the ‘-crossplay’ parameter to do so, after which other players can use a join code to enter the server. When looking at a list of available or favorite servers, you can check the ‘shuffle’ icon next to a server name to confirm if that server has crossplay enabled.

In order to make Valheim crossplay work, you'll need to ensure that all players are running the same patch version of the game, otherwise the connection is likely to fail. To find what version number you're currently running, head to the main menu screen and look for the information in the bottom right corner.

One final thing for Xbox players to consider – it is possible to turn off crossplatform play at system level through your console settings, so if you're having any issues connecting to others then do double check to make sure this isn't enabled. You'll find it under the following path: