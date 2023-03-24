Upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game adapts its iconic Last Ronin graphic novel

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle graphic novel, The Last Ronin, is getting a video game adaptation similar to God of War.

As revealed by Polygon (opens in new tab), everyone's favorite heroes in a half shell are getting another video game adaptation. This game however, according to Doug Rosen (senior vice president for games and emerging media at Paramount Global), will be a lot darker than the most recent releases we've seen the turtles in, including The Cowabunga Collection and Shredder's Revenge.

According to Rosen, The Last Ronin video game is currently in development with an unnamed studio and isn't due to release for a few years yet. As for what kind of game we should expect, the senior VP describes it as a AAA third-person action RPG similar to God of War (2018) and its sequel God of War Ragnarok .

Just like the graphic novel it was based on, this TMNT story will be targeted towards a more mature audience as the story itself is a lot grittier than the pizza-eating reptiles we're used to. If you didn't know, The Last Ronin story is actually set in the future and follows a timeline where only one out of the four turtles has survived.

But don't worry, this doesn't mean that we're going to be getting moody Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories from here on out. Other than the upcoming animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem , we've actually got a lot of turtle-y exciting content to look forward to.

As Rosen also revealed to Polygon, fans should look forward to more details on The Last Ronin game, as well as "much more from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in video games," in the future.