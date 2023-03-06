Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer reveals all-star cast and Spider-Verse-style animation

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming back to movie theaters this summer with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Paramount Pictures has now released the first trailer, seen above.

Along with the somehow unprecedented innovation of casting actual teen actors as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the film boasts a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-influenced animation style that strikes a strong balance between the aesthetics of the original comic book incarnation of the TMNT and their beloved '90s animated show, with a bit of a modern edge.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, known for their other comic book adaptations of Preacher, The Boys, and Invincible.

The film boasts an expansive voice cast including Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, and Jackie Chan as Master Splinter. Then there's Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

That last character on the list, Cynthia Utrom, is new to TMNT lore. But her surname, Utrom, holds some ominous potential clues to the plot of Mutant Mayhem, as it's the same name sometimes given to the race of slimy aliens led by the villainous Krang.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releases August 4, marking the first time the heroes in a half-shell will have made it to theaters since their 2016 live-action sequel TMNT: Out of the Shadows.

