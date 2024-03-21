Unrailed 2: Back on Track is a multiplayer local and online co-op game full of track-building mayhem, and it's out later this year in early access.

With a new trailer debuting earlier today, March 21, as part of the Future Game Show, Unrailed 2 is one chaotic multiplayer action-packed game you need to keep an eye on. You're placed in dangerous and daring procedurally generated open worlds and tasked to build the track together with your team while fending off threats - all while the training is steaming down the tracks.

Taking place in multiple biomes with various threats like giant spiders and gorges, you need to work together with your fellow constructers to determine the best path for your train. You could take safe route around mountains and lakes to reach your destination as peacefully as possible, or risk it all by weaving between spiderwebs to claim and unlock a chest with valuable goodies.

The sequel to the award-winning original game is melding in side quests and optional objectives for the first time in every playthrough, so no two ventures will feel the same. You can even unlock game-altering abilities for your characters, as well as new train carriages and parts in Unrailed 2, giving you infinite replayability and train configurations to experiment with.

If the more hectic side of Unrailed 2 isn't really your jam, there's a far more chill Conductor Mode. Kick back, relax, and construct the train routes of your dreams in this delightful mode - as well as exploring all the other routes and maps made from scratch by players around the world.

Unrailed 2: Back on Track is slated to launch in early access later this year in 2024 on Steam. You can head over to the Unrailed 2 website to sign up for the game's Closed Technical Alpha and get in on the action early right now.

If you're looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

