Undertale composer reveals which music he wrote for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Undertale creator Toby Fox has revealed which music he's composed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Last week we were treated to a brand new Pokemon Presents which debuted new details on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and yesterday on August 10, Toby Fox unveiled news of his own. It turns out the Undertale creator and composer was recruited once again by Game Freak to write music for the two new games, specifically the "Terastal Raid battles" portion of Scarlet and Violet.

You may have heard a little in the Pokémon Presents a bit ago, but I composed the music for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's new Terastal Raid battles! I can't wait to have my Pokémon obliterated by a jewel-covered Fidough! https://t.co/52bcLaGbEZAugust 10, 2022

Listening to the music at the timestamp provided by Fox above, the new music certainly sounds punchy and upbeat. The electronic foundations for the up-tempo track are accompanied by a single electric guitar wailing overhead, in what sure sounds the perfect accompaniment to some climactic Raid battles.

In a follow-up tweet, Fox reveals game director Shigeru Ohmori provided Fox with a simple picture of a Lucario with a gigantic crystal on its head as inspiration for the new track. Based off just this information alone, Fox was tasked with composing the entire battle track, which was surely no easy feat.

Fox actually revealed earlier this year that both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would feature music he composed, and that this time, his music "is not optional" in either game. This is in contrast to music the Undertale composer constructed for Pokemon Sword and Shield, which the player could unfortunately very easily miss out on if they never visited the Battle Tower in either games.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release later this year on November 18 for Nintendo Switch.

