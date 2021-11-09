Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection could be coming sooner than we thought

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection has been rated in Australia, which may help narrow the release window a bit.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection is a PS5 and PC port of Uncharted 4 and its standalone spinoff Uncharted: Lost Legacy. It was announced in September of this year during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 and given an "early 2022" release window. Now, however, we may have a better idea of what the "early 2022" verbiage means, thanks to the Australian classification board.

Yesterday, November 8, the Australian classification board officially rated the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection MA15+ for strong violence. This is no surprise, as other games in the Uncharted series have gotten the same rating, but the existence of the rating itself gives us a better idea of when the game may release for PS5. Elden Ring was rated on October 13 by the Australian classification board , and the FromSoftware title is due out February 25, 2022, which is about a four-month window from ratings to release. Following that logic, we could expect the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection to come out either late February or early March of next year.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection will have increased visual fidelity that will certainly show off the PS5's capabilities. Naughty Dog confirmed the PC version will be available on both Steam and Epic Games Store at launch, and that the developer handled the remasters of both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted; Lost Legacy internally, rather than sourcing it out.

Looks like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection could drop during a very busy time for game releases, with Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Elden Ring, Sifu, and Saints Row all due out in February, and Gran Turismo 7, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands set to release in March.

