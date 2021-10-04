Unannounced Pokemon game in the works according to employee LinkedIn profile

An employee at The Pokemon Company has said that they are working on an "unannounced Pokemon game" on their LinkedIn profile.

As spotted by NintendoSmash.com , an unidentified employee at The Pokemon Company - who currently works as a senior director for the game studio portion of the company - appears to have added a notable responsibility to the work experience section of their LinkedIn profile.

According to the profile, the employee has been "overseeing internal development of an unannounced Pokemon game" since April 2020. They have also helped to develop the Pokemon Trading Card Game and Pokemon TV.

Obviously, as this game is unannounced, there’s no way of us knowing what this employee may be referring to. Given what the developer says they've worked on before, however, it seems unlikely that this relates to a mainline game. With that in mind, it's also worth noting that given how many Pokemon games have released over the last 25 years, there are likely to be several in development at any given time. Until The Pokemon Company or Nintendo make an official announcement though, we’ll just have to wait and see what this mysterious unannounced game is.

There are still tonnes of upcoming Pokemon titles that we do know about. As early as next month, fans of gen four Pokemon will be able to relive Pokemon classics, Diamond and Pearl, on the Nintendo Switch with the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl re-releases. Both versions of the game have been given a new look and are due to release on the Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021.

Perhaps even more exciting though, Nintendo also plans to release the first open-world Pokemon game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus early next year. The new Pokemon game will be set in the Sinnoh region - back when it was known as the Hisui region. In fact, The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus just last week, which gave us a look at a new "Noble" type Pokemon.