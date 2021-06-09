Umbrella Academy season 3 episode titles revealed: here's what they might mean

While production on The Umbrella Academy season 3 kicked off back in February 2021 we're no closer to a release date. Fear not! Here's something we can do to pass the time: try to figure out what the season 3 episode titles mean.

During a livestream as part of Netflix Geeked Week, showrunner Steve Blackman dropped by to talk the upcoming season, before revealing all ten of the episode titles. "We’re doing a wilder, bigger, zanier season than ever before," Blackman said.

"And I think our emotional stores between this dysfunctional family, we’re just building it up even more. There are some very big surprises with the family this year, there are some amazing changes that people will love to dig into, and there’s a lot of growth for this family this year in a way that people are just not gonna expect." Oh, and also? He teased "tons of Easter eggs."

Here's our best guesses as to what those titles might mean!

301: Meet the Family

The season opener title is a direct reference to the season 2 ending , a cliffhanger which revealed the Hargreeves gang meeting a new group of superheroes the " Sparrow Academy. "

302: World’s Biggest Ball of Twine

"A little weirder, more obscure," says Blackman, and we kind of agree with him. Could this be an "on-the-nose" reference to the mobius-strip of timelines caused by the season 2 shenanigans?

303: Pocket Full of Lightning

Not really any idea here, unless it's a reference to an ability.

304: Kugelblitz

"A real word… I'm not gonna tell you what it means, you can look it up." We did! A theoretical physical concept, it refers to a black hole formed from light, radiation and heat that's so strong, it becomes self-trapped. Not gonna lie, this doesn't sound good.

305: Kindest Cut

Might this be referring to the death of a character through a compassionate kill?

306: Marigold

According to Blackman, this will mean something for the show's die-hard fans. Marigold, in the comics, refers to the special source of the sibling's powers. We could get an origin tale here.

307: Auf Wiedersehen

German for goodbye. This could mean MANY things.

308: Wedding at the End of the World

Another apocalypse… perhaps?

309: Six Bells

Blackman promised that this title will make more sense once viewers have started watching the season.

310: Oblivion

Comic fans might recognize this as a nod to Hotel Oblivion, a location where the siblings' enemies are imprisoned. "It's ominous, and terrifying," Blackman teased.

You can check out the video yourself below. Blackman's interview starts at around the 09:30 mark.

The Umbrella Academy takes inspiration from the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, and follows the lives of the Hargreeves siblings. Seven children born with special abilities adopted by a millionaire who trains them to become a superhero family.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min are all confirmed to reprise their roles as the Hargreeves siblings, while Ritu Arya will return as Lila. Steve Blackman is returning as showrunner, with comic book author Gerard Way back to co-executive produce.

Bearing in mind that Season 2's announcement landed in April 2019 and started streaming in July 2020, we estimate using that same logic season 3 might drop around February 2022. Until we get a definitive date, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.