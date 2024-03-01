Ultimate X-Men 2024: Everything you need to know about the Marvel Comics relaunch

Ultimate X-Men 2024 is almost here, and it's set to be one of the biggest relaunches in Marvel Comics history. The events of Ultimate Invasion set the Ultimate Universe on a trajectory last year, leading to a brand new line of titles . Ultimate Spider-Man and Ultimate Black Panther are already underway and well-received, putting even more attention on one of the most anticipated upcoming X-Men comics in years.

The hype is well deserved too. Ultimate X-Men #1 isn't going to feature the best X-Men villains or heroes, instead visionary creator Peach Momoko has been given the freedom to chart a new path for the Mutants occupying the Ultimate Universe. The new generation of X-Men begins with Hisako Ichiki and Mei – Armor and Maystorm – as they attempt to adjust to their new powers and balance the demands of high school. To learn more about what Momoko has in store, keep reading to find everything you need to know about Ultimate X-Men 2024.

What is Ultimate X-Men 2024?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Whether this is your first experience with the Ultimate Universe relaunch or if you've been following from last year's Ultimate Invasion limited-series, what you really need to know is that Ultimate X-Men 2024 is designed to be a fantastic jumping on point. It's set to feature lesser-known heroes and brand-new mutants, like Ultimate Armor and Maystorm , who begin to investigate the urban legends which have started to spring to life around their high school in Japan. You don't need to have read all that much X-Men before to get on board with Ultimate X-Men, and you certainly don't need to follow along with the relaunched Ultimate Spider-Man or Ultimate Black Panther stories either. Just pick up issue one and settle in for the ride.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel has set the Ultimate X-Men #1 release date for March 6, 2024. That's the date where Peach Momoko will relaunch the X-Men team in the new Ultimate Universe, following the seismic events of the 2023 limited series Ultimate Invasion. While it's now too late to get your Ultimate X-Men #1 pre-order in, it's well worth giving your local comic book store a call to see if they have any extras available for the Wednesday release.

Ultimate X-Men 2024 schedule

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Ultimate X-Men 2024 release schedule is still coming together, but we know that the first story arc is expected to run across four issues, releasing monthly from March 6. You can either pick up issues individually every month (online or from your local comic book shop) to follow along with the story in real-time, or wait until Ultimate X-Men Volume 1 collects all four into one graphic novel.

Ultimate X-Men #1 – March 6, 2024

– March 6, 2024 Ultimate X-Men #2 – April 10, 2024

– April 10, 2024 Ultimate X-Men #3 – May 15, 2024

– May 15, 2024 Ultimate X-Men #4 – TBC June, 2024

– TBC June, 2024 Ultimate X-Men Volume 1 – TBC October, 2024

How to read Ultimate X-Men online

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

If a trip to your local comic shop isn't an option, Marvel has you covered with the digital release of Ultimate X-Men #1, coming on March 6, the same day as the physical comic book - no waiting necessary. The best way to read Ultimate X-Men #1 online is to purchase it through the comiXology portal of Amazon's Kindle store. You can find the Ultimate X-Men #1 right here, which is already available for digital pre-order. It'll also hit Marvel's own digital comics subscription app Marvel Unlimited about three months after its initial release.

Ultimate X-Men 2024 creative team

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ultimate X-Men 2024 is being written and illustrated by Peach Momoko, the award-winning artist best known for her work on Demon Days, Marauders, and Star Wars. Momoko's style is inspired by some of the best manga of all-time, adopting a beautiful painterly style which is sure to help imbue new life into the Ultimate X-Men franchise.

Writer : Peach Momoko

: Peach Momoko Penciler : Peach Momoko

: Peach Momoko Inker : Peach Momoko

: Peach Momoko Colorist: Peach Momoko

Ultimate X-Men 2024 team roster

Marvel is yet to confirm the full Ultimate X-Men 2024 team, but the roster is going to look pretty different to previous iterations of the team. Characters like Cyclops and Wolverine may have led us through some of the best X-Men stories , but creator Peach Momoko has opted to focus on lesser known heroes for her Ultimate X-Men series. If you want to see new versions of some of the best X-Men members of all-time you'll want to look at other titles in the Ultimate line, with Storm playing a central role in Ultimate Black Panther 2024. We expect the full Ultimate X-Men 2024 roster to be revealed when issue 1 hits shelves on March 6, 2024.

Ultimate X-Men team confirmed so far:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Armor

Maystorm

Ultimate X-Men 2024 trailer

It's not always easy to face your darkest fears. That's what the debut trailer for Ultimate X-Men 2024 reminds us, with this beautiful teaser selling the fantasy and ambition of Peach Momoko's world in little over a minute. You can watch the Ultimate X-Men 2024 trailer for yourself above.