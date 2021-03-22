Zack Snyder wanted a solo Cyborg movie after Justice League

Zack Snyder has said he thought a Cyborg solo movie after Justice League was "a no-brainer".

If you’re unfamiliar with the story around the theatrical release of Justice League, the abridged version is: Snyder stepped away from the movie after a family tragedy, and Joss Whedon was brought in to oversee reshoots that drastically changed the film. Fans launched the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, and four years later, Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

In the 2017 version of Justice League, Cyborg's scenes were mostly reshoots, and his role was massively reduced. In the Snyder Cut, his part is much bigger, and Snyder has made it clear before that Cyborg actor Ray Fisher is "the heart of [the] movie".

"I'm really happy to have Ray's story put back," Snyder told Esquire, going on to talk more about hopes for a solo film later in the interview.

"I'm very sad that I didn't push harder to set up the Cyborg movie before we shot Justice League because I'd done a lot of work to set up Wonder Woman and Aquaman and to get those movies on their feet," he reflected. "And I really wish I had done that with Cyborg because he's really on his feet at the end of the movie. He's really ready to go. And I just thought, well, the truth is I just assumed that it was a no brainer that a Cyborg movie would be in the works. You know what I mean? It seems like so obvious."

In fact, at one point, a Cyborg movie was part of the DCEU's lineup – but that, along with several other projects like Ben Affleck's Batman movie, has been quietly scrapped. Fisher was also reportedly written out of The Flash solo film.

Snyder also spoke about wanting a Ryan Choi solo movie, and you can read more about the character in our roundup of the Snyder Cut's biggest Easter eggs.

