Zack Snyder shoots down Man of Steel director's cut and any plans for a Star Wars movie

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the third of the director’s movies set in the DCEU, which started with Superman origin story Man of Steel. Now, Snyder has a habit of releasing extended director's cuts – the next being the infamous Snyder Cut of Justice League, which will arrive as a four-hour HBO Max series next year. but it turns out that Snyder has no plans for a different, or longer, Man of Steel.

Speaking to The Film Junkee, Snyder explained that, along with Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole and the upcoming Army of the Dead, Man of Steel is one of the few movies of his that had everything in it that he wanted. “It was exactly what I wanted to do, it just worked out that that was the length of the movie. It’s not a short movie either, Man of Steel,” Snyder said. “There was only a few scenes that we deleted, but it wasn’t anything I think that would change the movie…The real answer is no, that movie pretty much it is what it is and I love it, it’s kind of exactly the size that it was, for me, that I wanted it to be.”

Man of Steel is a hefty two and a half hours long, so it’s not all that surprising that there’s not much left out from the final cut.

As for directing a Star Wars movie, when asked if he’d consider it if approached, Snyder said: “I am a huge Star Wars fan, the reason why I started making movies when I was 11 years old was because of Star Wars. For sure it has been a huge influence on me and really got me… on this like mythic path with the Joseph Campbellean take on archetypes and storytelling.”

He added, “I don’t know how I’d fit into the Star Wars universe anymore, I don’t know what it is. It’s a thing I love, but… maybe it’s moved on from me. I still love it and I have lightsabers everywhere around the house.”

A Snyder directed Star Wars instalment would definitely be interesting, but considering how many upcoming Star Wars movies there are, it’s hard to imagine where an extra one could squeeze in. Maybe an episode of The Mandalorian instead?

