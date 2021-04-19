Zack Snyder reveals who was cast as Green Lantern in Justice League

Zack Snyder has revealed who was set to appear as Green Lantern in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

At the fan-organized Justice Con event, Snyder said Wayne T. Carr was cast as John Stewart, and filmed a scene for the Snyder Cut that didn't make it into the movie. Carr also didn't have a physical costume, and instead had a CGI suit. Concept art of the character by Jojo Aguilar was recently revealed.

Snyder explained: "Jojo did that based on the actor that we used when we did the scene, who did the scene for us, was a guy named Wayne T. Carr. He's an amazing actor, an amazingly kind gentleman. And I told him, I said, 'look there's a chance that this doesn't make it in the movie.' We are shooting it in my driveway, so I'm not 100 percent sure he thought it was real."

This was the best experience in my career working with @ZackSnyder . I've worked a long time and by far he was the most professional, most personable, and Coolest! and thanks @jayoliva1 for introducing me to him! #SnyderCut #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/Uil99i7liWApril 2, 2021 See more

As for the costume, Snyder explained: "We had made him a CG suit, because it was COVID, and we couldn't really do a real suit. The mandate was to make it look as physical as possible, real. And I believe that, what I had seen, and that wasn't, of course, not finished... I was very confident that even if we were to see him again, and we had to make him a real suit, it would match exactly what we were doing."

Snyder has talked before about his intention to include Green Lantern in Justice League. The studio pushed back as they had their own plans for the character, so Snyder dropped John Stewart in exchange for Martian Manhunter, played by Harry Lennix.

Lennix has previously explained that his character ended up giving Batman the information that Green Lantern was going to provide him at the end of the movie: "So I think that was the recipient, that is to say, the information that was conveyed in that scene, [Snyder] just had Martian Manhunter do it, which I thought was fun."

Snyder has also said that he had plans to include Ryan Reynolds as a Lantern in the Snyder Cut, which didn't come to pass. As for the future of Green Lantern, there is currently a HBO Max TV series in the works, but the movie announced back in 2015, Green Lantern Corps, seems to be stuck in development.

