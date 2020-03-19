You won't be able to connect your Xbox Series X to audio devices via optical ports

Microsoft has clarified that the Xbox Series X won't feature a S/PDIF optical output port when it releases later this Holiday, despite appearing on the back of the several prototype units used to promote the console so far.

The news arrives from Microsoft via WindowsCentral, confirming that the port, which currently exists on both the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, will be one of the few (alongside the HDMI IN port) to be cut from their next-gen successor.

Confirmed with Microsoft: the final, retail Xbox Series X does NOT have an optical out. I know @JezCorden / @windowscentral had official confirmation on this the other day, but lots of folks have been tweeting me after seeing this in the Xbox dev stream today, so I followed up. https://t.co/xGHh93fcuJMarch 18, 2020

This means that a number of soundbars, speakers, and high-end headsets that connect via an optical audio port won't be compatible with the Xbox Series X, though most modern televisions now feature the S/PDIF output themselves, somewhat mitigating the effect this will have on Xbox users.

In related developments, WindowsCentral also confirmed that respected headset manufacturer Astro is working with Microsoft to develop devices that are compatible with the Xbox Series X, despite its A50 range of headsets and MixAmps typically relying on an optical audio port to hook up to Xbox One consoles at present.

Hopefully, other manufacturers like Turtle Beach and HyperX will follow suit, otherwise some of the best gaming headsets on the market will have to be hooked up to your TV, rather than your next-gen console, once the Xbox Series X lands later this year. Stay tuned to GamesRadar for all Xbox and PS5 news as it arrives.

