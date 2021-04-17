You may be able to play the Resident Evil Village demo early with this sneaky trick

The first of two upcoming Resident Evil 8 PS5-exclusive demos is set to drop later today, but you may be able to access it a little early thanks to this sneaky trick.

As spotted by GamesRadar+'s own Leon Hurley, it appears that the Resident Evil Village demo unlock time is not tied to where you are in the world, but is instead connected to the store you download it from.

Although the demo is scheduled to go live in the US at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on April 17, UK players have to wait until 6pm BST on April 18 – which is a sizeable wait, let's face it.

However, super keen UK players with a US PSN account may be able to download the free demo from the US store instead of the UK one, enabling them to visit the village ahead of schedule. Leon – who's based in the UK himself – has confirmed that while there's still a hefty wait for UK demo, the US one says it's due to unlock much sooner.

ICYMI, Capcom recently unveiled the resolutions and frame rates for Resident Evil 8 across all platforms.

A lot of Resident Evil Village info was revealed during this week's Resident Evil Showcase , including details about how the game will run on consoles and their multiple performance modes, as well as Google Stadia, too.

Resident Evil Village launches on May 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S , and Xbox Series X . The Resident Evil Re:Verse multiplayer project recently entered open beta for PS4 players, bringing characters from all over the series together to face off.