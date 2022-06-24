Netflix viewers can’t get enough of You Don’t Know Me, a "gripping" drama climbing the charts

You Don’t Know Me may have passed people by when it first aired on the BBC last year. Its Netflix debut, however, has given the crime drama a new lease of life – and is enthralling viewers all around the world with its "gripping" (opens in new tab) premise and plentiful twists and turns.

Based on Imran Mahmood’s 2017 novel of the same name, You Don’t Know me sees Hero (Samuel Adewunmi) being accused of murder. Instead of taking legal advice, he tells the story of what happened after his girlfriend, Kyra, gets embroiled in London’s criminal underworld. Is he telling the truth? That’s something that will keep you guessing right until the very end of the four-part miniseries, which is now firmly placed within the top three on Netflix in some countries, including the UK.

"You’ll binge the whole thing tonight," reckons one hooked viewer (opens in new tab) on Twitter. "You Don’t Know Me on Netflix is incredible and I will not rest until the world knows this," said another (opens in new tab).

"The acting and the scenes got me off my seat," gushed another fan (opens in new tab). "Amazing job [by] the cast and crew." That’s echoed elsewhere, with one calling it (opens in new tab) "top fucking tier."

"The [BBC] has hit hard with shows these last handful of years," remarked another (opens in new tab) on social media. Another said (opens in new tab), simply, "What a journey it takes you on."

So, if you want to watch what’s being described (opens in new tab) as one of "the best miniseries" viewers have watched this year, then be sure to head on over to Netflix ASAP – and get it watched before Stranger Things season 4 returns. It might just be your new favorite show – and the perfect candidate for a weekend binge.

