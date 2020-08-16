You can now pre-order Zelda: Skyward Sword on Switch even though it hasn't been announced yet

A listing for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch has popped up on Amazon UK.

As yet the port has not been formally confirmed by Nintendo, but at the time of writing the page is still live (thanks, The Mirror). There's not even a rough release date penned in, sadly – although if you scroll down to the product details, it gives a very long placeholder release date of January 1, 2030 – but the page is taking pre-orders right now at a price of £70.

(Image credit: Amazon UK / GamesRadar+)

Rumours of a Skyward Sword port have been swirling for some time, and while we often find this type of leak turns out to be true, best to err on the side of caution for now and wait for official confirmation from Nintendo before getting your hopes too high.

This isn't the only unannounced game to pop up on Amazon UK recently. The retailer also reportedly put up a listing for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered . Although release dates or artwork are never set in stone – we often see placeholder details until they're firmed up – Amazon lists the game as releasing for £35 on November 13, 2020, adding fuel to the speculative fires that the remaster is on its way.

ICYMI, The very Zelda-like Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is leaving Apple Arcade-exclusivity and coming to Nintendo Switch later this year . Released in 2019 exclusively on Apple's gaming subscription service, Oceanhorn 2 is an unabashed Zelda clone, but one that's been generally well-received.