You can now fight as WWE superstars The Rock and Becky Lynch in Brawlhalla

Ubisoft's free-to-play arena fighter Brawlhalla will feature WWE superstars as playable fighters in an Epic Crossover celebrating the upcoming WWE SummerSlam event. The collaboration will allow you to purchase Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Becky Lynch, John Cena, and Xavier Woods for 300 Mammoth coins each, all of whom have signature attacks that reference their characters in the WWE.

Brawlhalla's Epic Crossover events offer limited time characters that can be purchased as skins to replace existing Brawlhalla fighters. The press release for the WWE SummerSlam epic crossover gives us more details:

The event also offers a brand new game mode called Brawldown, which includes a WWE-themed wrestling ring, tables you can break, and cool rope moves. Consider me very, very interested.

Brawlhalla is a free-to-play game available for download on PC, macOS, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The crossover event starts on August 8, but the WWE Superstar Epic Crossover skins will be available for purchase even after the SummerSlam event ends.