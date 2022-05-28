You can get your own LOLA droid from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and yes, it's heckin' adorable

With a certain LOLA droid from Obi-Wan Kenobi is making waves, it looks like Grogu has competition - and you'll be able to pick up your own version of the new Star Wars character soon enough.

Unlike Baby Yoda (who was kept off early Mandalorian merchandising for fear of spoiling the surprise), Hasbro seems to have been aware that the LOLA droid was going to become a favorite so has already got a wealth of toys and figures on the go. Some of these are cheaper - and very adorable - pocket-sized toys, while others are large electronic figures that do a pretty great job at capturing how the 'bot emotes. Want cool Star Wars gifts for yourself or someone else? Yeah, these are the droids you're looking for.

The coolest (and cutest, let's be honest) LOLA droid is the Animatronic Edition. This is a to-scale replica of the character that has an impressive range of movement, fully-functioning lights, sounds, and multiple 'poses' where you can swap out the legs for a transparent stand that simulates flying mode. We don't have a price yet, we suspect it'll retail for a similar cost to Galactic Snackin' Grogu - between $80 and $90 or so seems like a good fit for something of this complexity. Because we can pre-order it from June 1, we'll find out soon enough. It'll then land on shelves early 2023.

If you want a slightly less pricy LOLA, The Bounty Collection is getting a boost with its own miniature version of the droid for launch in Spring 2023. While these are smaller, static figures, they're very affordable as a result. They're more cartoony as well so are even sweeter than other versions of the Obi-Wan character.

Like the full Animatronic Edition, these will go up for pre-order this June 1 from most retailers and Hasbro Pulse.

Finally, a less expensive and more stylized animatronic LOLA droid is set to debut slightly earlier at the end of 2022. This is much closer in style to the slightly exaggerated Galactic Snackin' Grogu, and we have a suspicion it'll be the hot toy of Christmas this year - especially because it's the first LO-LA59 toy we'll be able to get our hands on.

As with all the other figures, you'll be able to pre-order it next week on June 1 from most major retailers and Hasbro Pulse.

There have been plenty of other awesome merch announcements for Star Wars action figures and Lego Star Wars sets this weekend as a result of Star Wars Celebration, so we'll be diving into detail on all the best bits here at GamesRadar+ over the next few days. Keep your eyes peeled!

