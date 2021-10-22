Xbox update brings 4K dashboard and more accessibility options to Series X

The Xbox October system update is now live across all platforms, and it introduces a slate of accessibility options.

Earlier today on October 22, Xbox announced that the system update for all Xbox consoles for the month of October was now live for all users around the world. Right now, you can boot up your Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S to download the new update, of which the headline addition is a native 4K dashboard for the new-gen Xbox Series X.

October's Xbox update has dropped 🍂📺 4K Dashboard on Xbox Series X✅ New accessibility Options💡 Xbox night mode⚙ Quick Settings pic.twitter.com/boncjO8lKuOctober 22, 2021 See more

Additionally, there's a night mode implemented across all consoles with the new update. This not only allows you to adjust the display brightness of your Xbox console, but there's also a brand new blue light filter, perfect for if you're staying up especially late playing Xbox games and want to provide the maximum protection for your eyes.

There's also brand new Quick Settings in the update. This gives players a certain range of accessibility options to play around with and change while they're in a game, without exiting out of the game itself. This is actually pretty ideal for if you share an Xbox console with others, and want to quick flip settings around whenever a new user takes over.

This, for now at least, is all the information currently out there about the new Xbox system update for October. If you're still trying to get your hands on Xbox's more powerful new-gen console, you can head over to our complete Xbox Series X stock tracker guide for an up-to-date list of retailers with current and projected stock in the near future.

Alternatively, you can check out our upcoming Xbox Series X games guide to see a list of all the Xbox-exclusives games you've got to look forward to over the next year or so.